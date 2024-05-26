Create New Account
It's Increasing: Satanic Influencers and Satanic Portals
Biblical Solution
Can we outgrow these satanists, pulling the lukewarm and secular back to a more serious understanding and trust in our Savior? If we yet have fear, we must stand on promises like Joel 3:21, which reads, "I will cleanse the blood of them which I have not cleansed", alleluiah?

Keywords
satanismdemonic possessionwitchcraftpharmakia

