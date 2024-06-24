© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Biden official’s resurfaced tweets compare cops to ‘slave patrols,’ support ‘Free Palestine’ | A newly promoted Biden administration official has come under fire over old social media posts that compared police to “slave patriots” and celebrated the anti-Israel movement.
Department of Interior worker Tyler Cherry’s incendiary tweets began to re-emerge shortly after he was promoted last week to join the White House communications team.
Cherry, who spent three years working under Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, wrote in 2015 amid the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died in police custody, “Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases.”
Months later in another post to X, he wrote, “Time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,” according to Fox News Digital.
