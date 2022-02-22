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Coronavirus Pandemic Hinted At in Poppy's Content
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313 views • February 22, 2022
A girl named Poppy who makes really strange videos on her channel hints at the coming pandemic before it occurs in 2020.
In this video, I talk about how the funvax video is related to one of her music videos "Time Is Up". The auditioriums and what is being presented in both are strikingly eery to me. I also show her facemask and "Don't Go Outside" music video. which I highly recommend reading the lyrics just to let things sink in.
Pretty chilling stuff...
In this video, I talk about how the funvax video is related to one of her music videos "Time Is Up". The auditioriums and what is being presented in both are strikingly eery to me. I also show her facemask and "Don't Go Outside" music video. which I highly recommend reading the lyrics just to let things sink in.
Pretty chilling stuff...
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