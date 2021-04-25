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153) Dr. Lee Merritt: The End Game of the Vaccines is Depopulation
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2626 views • April 25, 2021
Credits to Freedom One-on-One with Jeff Dornik, April 21:
Dr Lee Merritt: If you’re vaccinated under 39, you're 260 times more likely to die from COVID-19: https://rumble.com/vfx8fr-dr-lee-merritt-if-youre-vaccinated-and-under-39-youre-260-times-more-likely.html
Transcript available: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dr._lee_merritt-_the_end_game_of_the_vaccines_is_depopulation.pdf
Dr Lee Merritt: If you’re vaccinated under 39, you're 260 times more likely to die from COVID-19: https://rumble.com/vfx8fr-dr-lee-merritt-if-youre-vaccinated-and-under-39-youre-260-times-more-likely.html
Transcript available: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dr._lee_merritt-_the_end_game_of_the_vaccines_is_depopulation.pdf
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