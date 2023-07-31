It was the indifference of the people that destroyed his soul and body

Pitiful Animal





On the street, loneliness is a very painful thing for Baloo at the moment.

His body and looks say it all

with a broken leg, wobbly steps, malnourished and full of parasites

This was how I found Baloo during a visit to a relative

Although there were many difficult cases, I immediately went to help him.

I didn't know what diseases I might face with this little guy

I want to restore his life.

To ease the pain he was experiencing due to a broken leg

Doctors had to use up to 2 doses of sedatives combined with pain relievers.

Baloo was not lucky enough to be born in a warm house.

And the place where he was born is one of Colombia's most forgotten regions.

He tried to survive as much as possible

but the indifference of the people ravaged his soul and body.

and that's why I want to move him to Bogotá as soon as possible.

