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The Mandating Of Psychotic Liberal Authoritarianism
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31 views • December 18, 2021
The Mandating Of Psychotic Liberal Authoritarianism
The left is riding on the propaganda of the Omicron variant to impose more mandates, lockdowns, and booster shots. Meanwhile, the left's Pharmaceutical Propaganda Industrial Complex continues with its mission plan to ignore the incredibly damning evidence of stillbirths and athletes suffering heart conditions. But a surge in still births among vaccinated mothers is a statistic that is increasing in live time. The war on fertility is at the center of the left's agenda. Eventually the inconvenient covid vaccine still birth embarrassment will have to be dealt with. And when it is. It will be as a crime against humanity.
The left is riding on the propaganda of the Omicron variant to impose more mandates, lockdowns, and booster shots. Meanwhile, the left's Pharmaceutical Propaganda Industrial Complex continues with its mission plan to ignore the incredibly damning evidence of stillbirths and athletes suffering heart conditions. But a surge in still births among vaccinated mothers is a statistic that is increasing in live time. The war on fertility is at the center of the left's agenda. Eventually the inconvenient covid vaccine still birth embarrassment will have to be dealt with. And when it is. It will be as a crime against humanity.
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