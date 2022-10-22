Create New Account
EL, The ALMIGHTY GOD is COMING!! To Know the WORD ( IS ) to KNOW HIM.. Do Not Be DECEIVED. Be READY!
73marbren
Published a month ago |

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/3SQjWNY93V0

Quotation from original video description….”The Reason many people do not endure is because they do Not Love the Word and What the WORD Says... The WORD of GOD Is WITHOUT Error and is Stupefying to read and see and comprehend the PERFECTION.. The Posers will ALWAYS be POSERS ...They Started the Place..VAIN SHEW"

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/



