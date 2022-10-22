EL, The ALMIGHTY GOD is COMING!! To Know the WORD ( IS ) to KNOW HIM.. Do Not Be DECEIVED. Be READY!

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/3SQjWNY93V0
Quotation from original video description….”The Reason many people do not endure is because they do Not Love the Word and What the WORD Says... The WORD of GOD Is WITHOUT Error and is Stupefying to read and see and comprehend the PERFECTION.. The Posers will ALWAYS be POSERS ...They Started the Place..VAIN SHEW"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.