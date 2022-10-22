EL, The ALMIGHTY GOD is COMING!! To Know the WORD ( IS ) to KNOW HIM.. Do Not Be DECEIVED. Be READY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/3SQjWNY93V0
Quotation from original video description….”The Reason many people do not endure is because they do Not Love the Word and What the WORD Says... The WORD of GOD Is WITHOUT Error and is Stupefying to read and see and comprehend the PERFECTION.. The Posers will ALWAYS be POSERS ...They Started the Place..VAIN SHEW"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/