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CONNECT THE DOTS, MARK OF THE BEAST, END TIMES, VACCINE, DIGITAL ID. COME LEARN SOMETHING NEW
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665 views • July 29, 2020
Sources:
Patch Needles: https://www.vaccinestoday.eu/stories/no-needles-microneedle-patch-delivers-flu-vaccine/
CRISPER Video: https://youtu.be/4YKFw2KZA5o
Virus Funding: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2018/10/OPP1201239
Inovio's Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzwyTxXRs5M
5G Connection: https://collective-spark.xyz/the-coronavirus-5g-connection-and-coverup/
Potential Mark: https://jnanobiotechnology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12951-015-0097-1#:~:text=The%20attachment%20of%20proteins%20such,imaging%20through%20specific%20targets%2C%20such
Quontom Dots: https://jnanobiotechnology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12951-015-0097-1#:~:text=The%20attachment%20of%20proteins%20such,imaging%20through%20specific%20targets%2C%20such
Picture of a Palisade: https://img-new.cgtrader.com/items/985198/924787685a/low-poly-medieval-palisade-3d-model-low-poly-obj-3ds-fbx-blend-dae.jpg
Patch Needles: https://www.vaccinestoday.eu/stories/no-needles-microneedle-patch-delivers-flu-vaccine/
CRISPER Video: https://youtu.be/4YKFw2KZA5o
Virus Funding: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2018/10/OPP1201239
Inovio's Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzwyTxXRs5M
5G Connection: https://collective-spark.xyz/the-coronavirus-5g-connection-and-coverup/
Potential Mark: https://jnanobiotechnology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12951-015-0097-1#:~:text=The%20attachment%20of%20proteins%20such,imaging%20through%20specific%20targets%2C%20such
Quontom Dots: https://jnanobiotechnology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12951-015-0097-1#:~:text=The%20attachment%20of%20proteins%20such,imaging%20through%20specific%20targets%2C%20such
Picture of a Palisade: https://img-new.cgtrader.com/items/985198/924787685a/low-poly-medieval-palisade-3d-model-low-poly-obj-3ds-fbx-blend-dae.jpg
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