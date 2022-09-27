EXCITING NEW LIVE WEEKLY MEDITATION CLASSES VIA ZOOM 💜✨💫

Starting from October at 7pm France time.

This will give us all an opportunity to connect and deepen into a regular practice and I will cover all topics and types of meditation from healing to quantum travelling!💫

It’s going to be epic and fun and expand our consciousness.✨

One class per month will also have a speciality topic with an interactive Q & A session included.

I’ve kept the cost to a minimum and it will be $4 a class, paid monthly via Patreon.

You will need to join my community on Patreon as a ‘Light Warrior Patron’ to attend and this is because following a strike and a load of my videos/meditations being deleted from youtube yesterday, I am now going to consciously start moving my content across to this platform so that we can all connect together over there.

There are also other tiers available on Patreon where you can get discounts, offers and sessions with me and I there will be giveaways too!

Plus your support there is very much appreciated and really helps me to continue my work.

Classes will be on Mondays for Oct and each month I'll change the day of the week to accommodate everyone but all the classes will be recorded for you as well to access whenever you wish.

SO PLEASE JOIN ME THERE either search for Sarita Sol or use the link below

https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol

