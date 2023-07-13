Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
After college at UCLA and USC grad school - MBA 1975 - I moved to Newport Beach and Laguna Beach was next door. So I was there a lot. This 2023 video brings back good memories.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
165 Subscribers
64 views
Published Yesterday

It really is hard to beat Newport and Laguna

Keywords
awesomebeachlaguna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket