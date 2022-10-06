South Korea and U.S. Launch Missiles After North Korea’s Missile Launch Over Japan

https://gnews.org/post/p1t8x653f
10/05/2022 The Sun: After Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years, South Korean and American troops fired missiles into the sea on Wednesday (October 5)
