South Korea and U.S. Launch Missiles After North Korea’s Missile Launch Over Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1t8x653f
10/05/2022 The Sun: After Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years, South Korean and American troops fired missiles into the sea on Wednesday (October 5)