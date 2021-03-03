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Belle Starr: The Untold Story of the American Outlaw Known as the Bandit Queen
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30 views • March 03, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam talk about the forgotten history of Belle Starr, an infamous outlaw. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/belle-starr-american-outlaw-bandit-queen-untold-story
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Basically everyone has heard of Jesse James. Slightly more obscure is Belle Starr, an outlaw from the same Wild West era, albeit one without the name recognition of James and his gang, with whom she had some ties. In her time she was known as the Bandit Queen and the Petticoat Terror of the Plains. Perhaps most interestingly of all, she was murdered and her murder remains officially unsolved to this day.
Her birth name was Myra Maybelle Shirley (her family mostly knew her as “May”) and she hailed from Carthage, Missouri. Although a prosperous farmer in the region, her father was considered the black sheep of his prominent, old-stock Virginia family. In fact, her father had been divorced twice when she came along, scandalous at the time. Starr was the daughter of his third wife, who had family ties to the Hatfields of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud.
You can read the full article “Belle Starr: The Untold Story of the American Outlaw Known as the Bandit Queen” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Belle Starr: The Untold Story of the American Outlaw Known as the Bandit Queen: https://ammo.com/articles/belle-starr-american-outlaw-bandit-queen-untold-story
- The American Old West: How Hollywood Made It “Wild” to Make Money & Advance Gun Control: https://ammo.com/articles/american-old-west-hollywood-wild-west-money-gun-control
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Basically everyone has heard of Jesse James. Slightly more obscure is Belle Starr, an outlaw from the same Wild West era, albeit one without the name recognition of James and his gang, with whom she had some ties. In her time she was known as the Bandit Queen and the Petticoat Terror of the Plains. Perhaps most interestingly of all, she was murdered and her murder remains officially unsolved to this day.
Her birth name was Myra Maybelle Shirley (her family mostly knew her as “May”) and she hailed from Carthage, Missouri. Although a prosperous farmer in the region, her father was considered the black sheep of his prominent, old-stock Virginia family. In fact, her father had been divorced twice when she came along, scandalous at the time. Starr was the daughter of his third wife, who had family ties to the Hatfields of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud.
You can read the full article “Belle Starr: The Untold Story of the American Outlaw Known as the Bandit Queen” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Belle Starr: The Untold Story of the American Outlaw Known as the Bandit Queen: https://ammo.com/articles/belle-starr-american-outlaw-bandit-queen-untold-story
- The American Old West: How Hollywood Made It “Wild” to Make Money & Advance Gun Control: https://ammo.com/articles/american-old-west-hollywood-wild-west-money-gun-control
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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