EXPOSED Biden's Deportation of Christian Family Is Modern-Day PERSECUTION Glenn TV Ep 309

Glenn Beck





Oct 4, 2023





The last two years under Biden’s border policies have seen record numbers of migrants. The highest annual record was 2.2 million last year. The 2023 fiscal year just ended, and we’ve already had 2 million encounters (and those are just the ones we know about). The message to migrants from the Biden administration seems to be, “If you come here illegally, you’ll be rewarded. If you do it the right way, you’re out of luck.” Fifteen years ago, a Christian family from Germany sought asylum in the United States so that they could freely homeschool their children without fear of fines or jail time. They peacefully and lawfully built a life in America. Two of their children were born here. Another two married U.S. citizens. They have been coordinating with our federal government ever since they set foot in America, but they were recently told by ICE to pack their bags. It’s been 10 years since Glenn Beck last interviewed this family, and they return to Mercury Studios in a desperate plea to avoid persecution and jail time in Germany for their beliefs. Why is the Biden administration targeting THEM while turning a blind eye to over 2 MILLION illegal aliens at the southern border? The family claim they were given no answers for why they’re facing deportation now. ICE did provide Glenn TV with a statement to try to explain the rationale, but Romeike lawyer Kevin Boden calls it “baloney! What’s changed in the last 10 years?” Glenn asks Uwe Romeike, “If you can’t stay here, and you aren’t welcome in Germany, where are you going to go?” “I don’t know. God will have to open us another door.”





TAKE ACTION: https://hslda.org/romeike





