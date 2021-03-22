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Uncle Jared Wants You!
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84 views • March 22, 2021
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Freedom of speech is under unprecedented attack. There has probably never been a time in our history when just a few companies–and a handful of billionaires–had so much power over what you read, watch, and listen to. Ultimately, this is a struggle for control over what you think. Jared Taylor ends this video with an invitation.
First posted to YouTube on August 17, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Freedom of speech is under unprecedented attack. There has probably never been a time in our history when just a few companies–and a handful of billionaires–had so much power over what you read, watch, and listen to. Ultimately, this is a struggle for control over what you think. Jared Taylor ends this video with an invitation.
First posted to YouTube on August 17, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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