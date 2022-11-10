Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Natural Adult Dry Dog Food

REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo foods always feature real meat as the first ingredient; High-quality protein from real lamb helps your dog build and maintain healthy muscles; Plus they contain wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit

FOR ADULT DOGS: BLUE Life Protection Formula adult dog food contains essential proteins and carbohydrates to help meet the energy needs of adult dogs, and features omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin

ANTIOXIDANT-RICH LIFESOURCE BITS: A precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists to support immune system health, life stage needs and a healthy oxidative balance

A NATURAL DOG FOOD: BLUE dry dog food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives

