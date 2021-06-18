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Life in Israel: 15 seconds Reality - Rockets from Gaza
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150 views • June 18, 2021
Posted 9July2014 אין עוד מלבדו &&&:
For more than 10 years So have comments Israel Gaza every few years
Hamas control in Gaza terrorists - The Gazans chose Hamas
For more than 10 years So have comments Israel Gaza every few years
Hamas control in Gaza terrorists - The Gazans chose Hamas
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