Glenn Energy crisis will be FATAL & the left DOESN’T CARE

Glenn Beck


March 9, 2023


The far-left has HIDDEN its disastrous energy policies within the Inflation Reduction Act, Glenn says, and this energy crisis WILL be fatal to people all around the world. But the left doesn’t seem to care. In this clip, Glenn explains some of the catastrophic consequences from their energy programs that may be coming soon (he also details MUCH more on this topic in his latest Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special, which is available now on YouTube and on BlazeTV.com). Also, Glenn previews an upcoming podcast episode with Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke about energy policies as well (catch the full interview on YouTube on Saturday).


