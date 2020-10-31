THE TRUTH ABOUT RIGHT-WING EXTREMISM AND THE COMING NEW WAVE OF GLOBAL TERRORISM!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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The World Economic Forum clams that right wing extremism will be the new ISIS if left unchecked. In April 2020, the United Nation’s Secretary-General, António Guterres, addressed members of the Security Council by warning them that the COVID-19 pandemic could threaten global peace and security.
If the health crisis was not managed effectively, he feared that its negative economic consequences, along with a mismanaged government response, would provide an opportunity for white supremacists, right-wing extremists and others to promote division, social unrest and even violence to achieve their objectives. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains who’s truly behind all the “foiled” terror plots and most importantly who suspect #1 is and always should be when dealing with State Sponsored Terrorism!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/10/right-wing-extremism-global-terrorism
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/michigan-whitmer-plot-1.5755273
https://securityconference.org/assets/user_upload/MunichSecurityReport2020.pdf
https://www.altcensored.com/search?q=press+for+truth+plot+
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=3G3YRU9Sv3Y
https://twitter.com/dandickspft/status/1267370366952894464?lang=en
https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/