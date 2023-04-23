Journey in the Lord-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 23 2023

Following the Stoning of Stephen, Saul of Tarsus (Who'd Witnessed It) Became an Ardent Activist in Persecuting Men and Women Who Were of "That Way." As He Journeyed to Damascus, the Lord Jesus Came to Him. The Simple Hand of Grace Turned His Life Around. No Longer an Enemy of the Church, Saul's Journey Then Became an Advancement in Grace and Knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ
