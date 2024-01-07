REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 14 - 1º Temporada - Portais - Terra Paralela

Corey Goode relata os perigos que encontrou ao atravessar o portal único dentro da sala Xerox que o transportou para uma Terra paralela que era muito diferente da nossa. Certa vez, Einstein teorizou que cada decisão que tomávamos gerava universos inteiramente novos onde cada decisão alternativa acontecia. Parece que alguém criou um portal para estas realidades paralelas. Esta entrevista com David Wilcock foi originalmente transmitida pela web em 22 de setembro de 2015.
