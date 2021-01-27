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Chinese General: Must Kill All Americans With Bio-Weapons (MIRROR)
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387 views • January 27, 2021
Jan 26, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
On TruNews today, they discuss the marxist manifesto for Sino-supremacy of the globe authored by China’s former defense minister Chi Haotian, the architect of Beijing’s military crackdown in Tiananmen Square. They detail how a Satanic ideology of “yellow” supremacy inspired by the genocide of the Third Reich, has guided the long term planning of the CCP, and inspired the Communists to out-kill the population control czars of the Western New World Order.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/china-general-pla-must-kill-all-americans-with-biological-weapons
Courtesy of TruNews
On TruNews today, they discuss the marxist manifesto for Sino-supremacy of the globe authored by China’s former defense minister Chi Haotian, the architect of Beijing’s military crackdown in Tiananmen Square. They detail how a Satanic ideology of “yellow” supremacy inspired by the genocide of the Third Reich, has guided the long term planning of the CCP, and inspired the Communists to out-kill the population control czars of the Western New World Order.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/china-general-pla-must-kill-all-americans-with-biological-weapons
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