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[FULL SHOW] The Ministry of Truth is now live! Any unapproved information will be "DISINFORMATION"!
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50 views • April 30, 2022
We have lived to see it. An arm of the DHS focused on "stopping" Americans from having an opinion that is not approved by the controllers. These people have no idea what it means to be an American.
FREE SPEECH! FREE SPEECH! FREE SPEECH!
We will not be silenced!
FREE SPEECH! FREE SPEECH! FREE SPEECH!
We will not be silenced!
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