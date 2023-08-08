A man found little kittens in a shed! He was shocked to learn that they were not cats

Just Live
Apr 29, 2023
The babies were so cute and fluffy, like lumps of cotton wool, that the man could not stand it and took the babies to himself. Gray, tiny and very touching, they became very dear to him.
He sheltered the babies and replaced their mother, fed them milk and put them to bed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO4MrQ2LPF4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.