Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A man found little kittens in a shed! He was shocked to learn that they were not cats
channel image
High Hopes
2693 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
171 views
Published 13 hours ago

Just Live


Apr 29, 2023


The babies were so cute and fluffy, like lumps of cotton wool, that the man could not stand it and took the babies to himself. Gray, tiny and very touching, they became very dear to him.

 He sheltered the babies and replaced their mother, fed them milk and put them to bed.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO4MrQ2LPF4

Keywords
kittensanimalsfoundrescueshedjust livenot cats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket