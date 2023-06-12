Micah 6:6-8 How Does Man Please God?

Intro: The Book of Micah was likely written between 735 and 700 B.C. The message of the Book of Micah is a mixture of judgment and hope. The prophecies announce judgment upon Israel for social evils, corrupt leadership and idolatry. This judgment was expected to culminate in the destruction of Samaria and Jerusalem. The book proclaims not merely the restoration of the nation, but the transformation and exaltation of Israel and Jerusalem.





The prophet condemns the rulers, priests, and prophets of Israel who exploit and mislead the people. It is because of their deeds that Jerusalem will be destroyed. The ideal ruler would come from Bethlehem to defend the nation, and the prophet proclaims the triumph of the remnant of Jacob and foresees a day when Yahweh will purge the nation of idolatry and reliance on military might. The prophet sets forth a powerful and concise summary of Yahweh’s requirement for justice and loyalty and announces judgment upon those who have followed the ways of Omri and Ahab. The book closes as Israel confesses its sin and is assured of deliverance through Yahweh’s mighty acts.



God gives warnings so we will not have to suffer His wrath. Judgment is certain if God’s warnings are not heeded and His provision for sin in the sacrifice of His Son is rejected. For the believer in Christ, God will discipline us—not from hate—but because He loves us. He knows that sin destroys and He wants us to be whole. This wholeness which is the promise of restoration awaits those who remain obedient to Him. But Micah’s great question maybe the greatest question is How Does man please God?