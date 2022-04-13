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Chicago Catholic Men's Forum Update - Fr. Brady
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42 views • April 13, 2022
Father Ryan Brady, Chicago Priest, with an invitation to brainstorm living our Faith at the Bishop Perry Catholic Men's Forum on April 23, 2022.
https://www.cmcsmen.net/registration
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
CMCS is a Catholic Apostolate of Most Reverend Joseph N. Perry of Chicago. | Executive Director, Frank J Casella
Vision: To Nurture Catholic Men’s Spirituality across Chicagoland
https://www.cmcsmen.net/registration
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
CMCS is a Catholic Apostolate of Most Reverend Joseph N. Perry of Chicago. | Executive Director, Frank J Casella
Vision: To Nurture Catholic Men’s Spirituality across Chicagoland
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