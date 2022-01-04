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Defund the Zombies=Walking Dead=Deep State
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2 views • January 04, 2022
This video is not as esoteric as it may first be thought of.
Watch it @ 1.5 speed setting if you want to save time. Stop it when there is much to read.
It appears this is a UNIVERSAL LAW regarding “Live and let live.” Luciferians are given a pass because they offer people a choice to possibly FALL or NOT. i.e. Live and also let/allow Them (Luciferians) to live. However, when Luciferians created the followers of Satan (the One abandoned/restricted/imprisoned to Earth)---those corporatists who are parasites on ‘the living’=bureaucratic Deep State corporatists: “the Dead” and those who support/fund/comply to them---Luciferians must solve this “problem” themselves which they created. Their solution to ending these converse “non-living” is to allow them to choose to “NOT live” via complying to the JAB. When Luciferians put an end to what they created: the Corporatists and their Tower of Babel embedded bureaucracy, they may leave Prison Planet Earth and at last return home to their StarSystem.
Watch it @ 1.5 speed setting if you want to save time. Stop it when there is much to read.
It appears this is a UNIVERSAL LAW regarding “Live and let live.” Luciferians are given a pass because they offer people a choice to possibly FALL or NOT. i.e. Live and also let/allow Them (Luciferians) to live. However, when Luciferians created the followers of Satan (the One abandoned/restricted/imprisoned to Earth)---those corporatists who are parasites on ‘the living’=bureaucratic Deep State corporatists: “the Dead” and those who support/fund/comply to them---Luciferians must solve this “problem” themselves which they created. Their solution to ending these converse “non-living” is to allow them to choose to “NOT live” via complying to the JAB. When Luciferians put an end to what they created: the Corporatists and their Tower of Babel embedded bureaucracy, they may leave Prison Planet Earth and at last return home to their StarSystem.
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