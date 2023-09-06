Create New Account
Targeted Individuals
Son of the Republic
396 views
Published Yesterday

The U.S. government has been targeting thousands of innocent civilians for decades.


Reese Reports | 5 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64f7be3aedc7d9b0f20ec273

Keywords
intimidationmind controlwilliam binneysurveillanceharassmenthavana syndrometargeted individualremote accessbioweapongreg reeseglen greenwaldhackinggang stalkingted gundersontargetinginterferencenanotechdirect energy weaponremote controldirected energy weaponneuroweaponmike germanjames giordanovandalizationvoice-to-skull technology

