The True Saints Do Not Die Unexpectedly

Time is up for the devil and due to ignorance of what that means for humans; many people will now be dying suddenly because they have put saving their lives in the hands of a murderer who wants our soul (devil, Satan).





Psalms 44:22 KJV Bible

“Yea, for thy sake are we killed all the day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.”





Romans 8:36 KJV Bible

“As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.”





Philippians 1:29 KJV Bible

29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;





2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”





John 16:33 KJV Bible

These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.