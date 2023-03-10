The True Saints Do Not Die Unexpectedly

Time is up for the devil and due to ignorance of what that means for humans; many people will now be dying suddenly because they have put saving their lives in the hands of a murderer who wants our soul (devil, Satan).
Psalms 44:22 KJV Bible
“Yea, for thy sake are we killed all the day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.”
Romans 8:36 KJV Bible
“As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.”
Philippians 1:29 KJV Bible
29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible
“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”
John 16:33 KJV Bible
These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
