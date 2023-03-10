Create New Account
The True Saints Do Not Die Unexpectedly
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 14 hours ago |

Time is up for the devil and due to ignorance of what that means for humans; many people will now be dying suddenly because they have put saving their lives in the hands of a murderer who wants our soul (devil, Satan).


Psalms 44:22 KJV Bible

“Yea, for thy sake are we killed all the day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.”


Romans 8:36 KJV Bible

“As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.”


Philippians 1:29 KJV Bible

29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;


2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”


John 16:33 KJV Bible

These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

