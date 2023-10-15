Donald J. Trump | Insane Calif Sanctuary Law: this madness cannot be allowed to continue.
Donald J. Trump: California has recently passed depraved new so-called “Sanctuary” laws for gender-confused children… We will not allow this madness to continue. That’s why my administration will prosecute anyone who engages in such crimes…
@realDonaldTrump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111235174580335535
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.