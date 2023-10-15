Create New Account
Donald J. Trump | Insane Calif Sanctuary Law: this madness cannot be allowed to continue.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
131 views
Published 18 hours ago

Donald J. Trump | Insane Calif Sanctuary Law: this madness cannot be allowed to continue.


Donald J. Trump:  California has recently passed depraved new so-called “Sanctuary” laws for gender-confused children… We will not allow this madness to continue. That’s why my administration will prosecute anyone who engages in such crimes…


@realDonaldTrump

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111235174580335535



Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumptrump wonspecial announcementagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket