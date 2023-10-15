Donald J. Trump | Insane Calif Sanctuary Law: this madness cannot be allowed to continue.



Donald J. Trump: California has recently passed depraved new so-called “Sanctuary” laws for gender-confused children… We will not allow this madness to continue. That’s why my administration will prosecute anyone who engages in such crimes…





