MAN THROWS ANTISEMITIC FLYERS ♔ FROM CAR IN SOUTH HAVEN

South Haven Police are investigating after they say a man distributed anti-Semitic flyers around South Haven Friday night. An official with a state anti-hate organization says the case comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years. (Sept. 30, 2024)
Oh, those vile not-sees!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI-LyIdZv4c&pp=ygUfYW50aSBzZW1pdGljIGZseWVycyBzb3V0aCBoYXZlbg%3D%3D