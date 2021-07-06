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7/1/2021 Miles Guo: In Rui Chenggang’s interrogation transcript，Rui Chenggang’s first time of sexual bribery was with a leader’s wife, a 74-year-old lady. While taking off his pants, she put her hand into Rui Chenggang’s mouth. Rui Chenggang needs to take 6 tablets of Viagra each time. After that, he was arranged to enter CCTV. The Chinese Communist Party is really low as a gangster.