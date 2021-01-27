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Will Trump Fulfill Prophecies from the 1800's, Perry Stone.
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382 views • January 27, 2021
No worries, the KING of KINGS, the LORD of LORDS is firmly in command! Unfortunately for the Evil, and you know who you are! The bible is not a novel. His word shall not return unto Him void, especially concerning judgment on the ungodly!
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