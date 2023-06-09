Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Byron Donalds: Bidens Illegally moved $$ with Criminal Intent
22 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Congressman Byron Donalds: "After reading the FBI FD-1023 form, the American people should know it also stipulates that according to the confidential human source, money was moved through several accounts to get to Joe Biden.


To clarify, money was MOVED ON PURPOSE through multiple accounts to get to Biden.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1667168936775897096

Keywords
biden crime familyrep byron donaldsillegal criminal intent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket