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Viruses are Exosomes Generated by Body
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67 views • July 26, 2020
WHAT IF viruses don’t really exist, and they are just EXOSOMES instead?
Since exosomes were discovered in 1983, over 200 microbiologists have been murdered, disappeared, or committed ‘suicide’. Corona Virus test named RT-PCR measures based on a size that is exactly same as of exosomes.
If virus’s don’t exist the VACCINE INDUSTRY would be decimated!
Since exosomes were discovered in 1983, over 200 microbiologists have been murdered, disappeared, or committed ‘suicide’. Corona Virus test named RT-PCR measures based on a size that is exactly same as of exosomes.
If virus’s don’t exist the VACCINE INDUSTRY would be decimated!
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