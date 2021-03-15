PSYOP THE STEAL - PREMIERE DOCUMENTARY by MILLENNIAL MILLIE

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Millie's latest documentary focused on the Jan 6th Capitol Breach
The Full documentary is 1hr 26min and will be uploaded shortly.
https://www.millennialmillie.com//?wix-vod-video-id=undefined&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-jx9p57yh