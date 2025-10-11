© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humanoid robot joins assembly line in US factory
The humanoid robot Figure 02 has worked 10 hours a day for five months in a BMW factory assembly line.
👉 Figure AI CEO Brett Adcock claims this is the first such collaboration between a factory and an anthropomorphic robot.
The Spartanburg plant, where Figure’s robots work, is the only BMW factory in the United States.