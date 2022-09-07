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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warnings-are-you-targeted/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On September 2, 2022, I woke up, and heard these words: “Manhattan” and “Watch Manhattan”.
I do not know ‘what’ or ‘when,’ for I was not given any details."