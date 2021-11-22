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Satanic Sick LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Trans-Agenda Exposed Again: Amidst the Chaos [21.11.2021]
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150 views • November 22, 2021
'I showed that clip from Ellen to someone and they still didn't want to believe it. Sad really when it's right there and they still can't see it. Thanks for sharing Chuck. God Bless'
180 views Nov 21, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 695 subscribers
https://youtu.be/FXVWSSxCqPU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
180 views Nov 21, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 695 subscribers
https://youtu.be/FXVWSSxCqPU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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