Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Less Cash Back': Latest IRS Records Reveal Shocking Dip In Refund Size This Year!
39 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published Wednesday |

Epoch Times reports, both tax experts and the IRS have predicted that Americans' tax refunds this year will be smaller than last year, according to the latest IRS update on tax filing data. According to the latest IRS data, the average refund amount was $1,997 as of Feb. 10. A year ago, the average refund amount was $2,323, which is 14 percent lower.

Keywords
current eventsirstaxrefundless cash back

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket