RT News June 4, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
222 views • 11 months ago

June 4, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


India’s ruling BJP party and its coalition of allies are in the lead as preliminary results are in for the world’s largest election. Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter is removed from a flight in New York by US authorities without any explanation as he was en route to Russia. As battles rage in the Donbass, the EU still has its sights set on the region’s lucrative lithium deposits, a metal crucial for the European economy and green energy development.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
