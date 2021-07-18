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'The children need us. Their fertility, mental health and education need our protection. PARENTS ! GRANDPARENTS! the kids need you! NOW!
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2 views • July 18, 2021
Why can't you just pivot fast and adapt your life and that of your family so as to best serve the safety of your children. Certainly, you cannot vax them and render them infertile and severely damaged. There are other aspects of their safety. They need social interaction. They need to learn. They will. You should decide what they learn. Creativity and Discovery... or covid stats and fear and rules and loneliness. COME ON! F_____ING WAKE UP AND BE THERE FOR THEM. All of you can find a way to help. It is in everyone's interest that the kids and future adults, are not totally MESSED UP. Be love and be there for them. STOP GOLFING AND SHOPPING!!!!
www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.chrispomeroy.ca
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