© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥🔥Live EXCLUSIVE W/ Patrick Wood On Drones, Bitcoin, Artificial Intelligence & The Technocracy🔥🔥
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 4 months ago
Lightly prepped and READY to go. Always be prepared for ANY emergency with The Satellite Phone Store! Everything you need when the POWER goes OUT. Use the promo code JOY for 10% off your entire order TODAY! www.SAT123.com/JoyShow more
It’s a lot.
Today we unpack the Technocracy with the second interview in three weeks with Patrick Wood the founder of www.technocracy.news foremost expert in the world on this topic. What are the benefits and drawbacks of these technological advancements, who are the players and how do we reign it all in?
Tune in today at noon!!
SJ Show Notes
Follow Patrick on TWITTER: @stoptechnocracy
Subscribe to Technocracy: www.technocracy.news
Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy
Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6
Shannon’s Top Headlines December 19, 2024:
Congress Warns Failure To Pass Spending Bill Might Delay Destruction Of The Country: https://babylonbee.com/news/Congress-Warns-Failure-To-Pass-Spending-Bill-Might-Delay-Destructio-Of-The-Country
AI Mega-Data Centers Are Sending Global Electricity Demand Soaring: https://www.technocracy.news/ai-mega-data-centers-are-sending-global-electricity-demand-soaring/
The war on liberty: This is bigger than the two-party system: https://www.stridentconservative.com/the-war-on-liberty-this-is-bigger-than-the-two-party-system/
Elon Musk Seeks Government Liability Protection For TESLA: https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2024/12/19/what-elon-bought/
Frontier AI Learns To Scheme, Deceive, Mislead, Sandbag: https://www.technocracy.news/frontier-ai-learns-to-scheme-deceive-mislead-sandbag/
Please Support Our Sponsors:
Lightly prepped and READY to go. Always be prepared for ANY emergency with The Satellite Phone Store! Everything you need when the POWER goes OUT. Use the promo code JOY for 10% off your entire order TODAY! www.SAT123.com/Joy
Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS.
Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!
Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368
Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.