Erdogan Has Found A Way To Take Revenge On Putin, Who Harshly Humiliated Him At The Forum ARMY-2023

When you observe the activities of world leaders, you are once again convinced that politics - is a dirty business. And there is no code of honor and dignity in this business. You can be betrayed and framed at any moment. So while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to improve relations with Vladimir Putin, his son-in-law Selchuk Bayraktar, who is also the head of the Turkish company 'Baykar', has made another unfriendly step towards Moscow.

