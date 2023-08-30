Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Erdogan Has Found A Way To Take Revenge On Putin, Who Harshly Humiliated Him At The Forum ARMY-2023
channel image
The Prisoner
8709 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published Yesterday

When you observe the activities of world leaders, you are once again convinced that politics - is a dirty business. And there is no code of honor and dignity in this business. You can be betrayed and framed at any moment. So while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to improve relations with Vladimir Putin, his son-in-law Selchuk Bayraktar, who is also the head of the Turkish company 'Baykar', has made another unfriendly step towards Moscow.

***************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
putinerdoganbayraktar drones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket