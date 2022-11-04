PROTEST AGAINST WAR & TYRANNY: "The Burial Of Sid Canoe" The Unjust Firing PLUS! "Dia Del Muerte"

"Burial of Sid Canoe" is a recording of "Kelly's Heroes, Puget Sound's longest running reggae radio broadcast" as it aired on September 20, 2000, one week after Sid Canoe was fired from his own show. Mix master Mike Kelly passionately delivered as a tribute and protest of the unjust firing. We are ever appreciative of Mike who says in the show: "What we have to wonder about is censorship oppression of one's thoughts and feelings people have called in already asking where Sid canoe he's around doing his thing spreading peace love and joy to everyone We don't have no burial because you can't bury something that's still living don't be small-minded people open your ears open your eyes open your mind and open your heart you believe that Satan is in the Sid canoe then you need to address it directly don't take these pot shots from the grassy knoll of life because what goes around comes around may not happen now may not happen when you think it's going to happen but when it happens it happens right on time that's hope that one day Sid will be following us up as for almost two years since been part of the Wednesday night reggae programming and we miss him and his opinions full of peace love and harmony and if you didn't feel that way then you always had the option the option to sensor sid by switching the channel or turning it off this doesn't express the opinions of the station this is the opinion of Kelly's heroes the people's choice in what's going down in Gig Harbor town we're gonna keep on moving on with the best of fruits rock reggae sound reggae is the music of the people that don't have a voice in the government that don't have a voice in the society that it keeps them oppressed and downtrodden but we're going to lift ourselves up lift our spirits up and let you know that we love all of you out there all the listeners of Kelly's heroes and Sid canoe as well as all the other KGHP volunteer radio hosts we're going to keep on moving on with the positive vibrations from Kingston town coming up Bob Marley what goes around comes around...Eleanor Rigby forms the bed of Mike Kelly's "Dia Del Muerte" tribute to Sid Canoe which he called "Friend of the Devil". Edited for time, this portion aired on November 1, 2000.

