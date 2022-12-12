P.2 Transplanting Aloe vera; for wound healing and gut health MVI_8712-14merged

Better late than never, I am
transplanting my Aloe vera plants from spots that are too sunny for the next
several months, to a more shaded area. Here in Perth our summer sun scorches
the plants, while they often rot in winter from cold and consistent damp.
However, I often have had healthy crops of Aloe, and we use a lot on our skin,
and when abundant enough, I consume the gel straight from the filleted leaves.
