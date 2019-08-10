The Template - The Ceremony of Original Innocence - Code 1

N.B. this version is prefaced by the Template Introduction. The actual ceremony starts at 24:35 seconds into the video.N.B. the YouTube version of this video, has subtitled translations in English, Dutch, German, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian and Spanish. This can be found here :-This video in HD can be bought from our website thetemplate.orgAs a result of the genetic modification of the Human DNA, almost all of our foundation circuits are in a state of disconnection, creating a distorted sense of self that has led to fear, shame, guilt and disease.The disruption of the bio-circuitry relating to our primal resonant relationships with our mothers and fathers affects our ability to engage unconditionally in relationships. However, it is no longer necessary or ultimately effective to engage in lengthy post-mortems of childhood, casting ourselves into the trauma-vortex of past tragedies and injustices, reinforcing identities anchored in disempowering scenarios. By reconnecting the vital circuits that relate to conception, gestation, birth and childhood, healing is integrated on the DNA level.The Ceremony of Original Innocence takes us back to our first choice, prior to our first breath, reminding us of our true identity - creators rather than victims.The key to this shift in perception is forgiveness, the bedrock of the shamanic journey. To embrace forgiveness is to embody the living mandala of love, upon which is based the fundamental Human ethic, acknowledging your "response-ability" within the interconnectedness of all creation.Although it is possible to be born with the Water Circuits connected they are almost always disrupted by guilt, regret and anger. Reconnecting these circuits clears these negative emotions, liberating relationships from destructive patterns.The reconnection of the Thymus Circuit activates the T-cells of the immune system. This has a powerful effect on health.With the reconnection of the Air Circuits, the pineal-hypothalamus-pituitary complex is revitalised, as the pineal is now enabled to receive the full spectrum of the geometric language of light.After viewing this video please watch the 2nd Template CeremonyThe Template - The Ceremony of Synthesis - Code 2