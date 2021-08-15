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PART 3 - SNEAK PEEK OF RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION CONSULT CALLS with Peggy Hall and Pastor David
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120 views • August 15, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Join us on our WEEKLY LIVE Consulting Calls
"How do I get a religious exemption" Click here for our expert help:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
Part 1 https://youtu.be/nL9jN9epXr0
Part 2 https://youtu.be/LHBVQTkBXwE
Part 3 https://youtu.be/jiWYsx5TvRQ
Join us on our WEEKLY LIVE Consulting Calls
"How do I get a religious exemption" Click here for our expert help:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
Part 1 https://youtu.be/nL9jN9epXr0
Part 2 https://youtu.be/LHBVQTkBXwE
Part 3 https://youtu.be/jiWYsx5TvRQ
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