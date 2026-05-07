Mike Adams Joins Daniel Davis to Discuss the Coming Famine, Oil Emergency & Global Economic Collapse

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- Impact of the Middle East Conflict on Global Food Supply (0:00)
- Introduction to the Coming Famine (1:37)
- Global Food System Dependence on the Persian Gulf (3:17)
- Man-Made Catastrophe and Food System Fragility (6:33)
- Mechanism of Fertilizer to Famine (7:24)
- Economic and Political Implications (12:47)
- Countries Most Affected by the Crisis (16:22)
- Preparation and Self-Reliance (21:50)
- Oil Emergency and Economic Depression (24:12)
- Impact of Trump's Actions on Oil Prices (29:38)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (43:56)
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