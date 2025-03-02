03-02-2025 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 “TEACH Them” To Be SET APART Part 45: Your WHOLE Duty

www.yahuah.army

Lev 19:12 ‘And do not swear falsely by My Name and so profane the Name of your Elohim. I am יהוה.

Lev 19:13 ‘Do not oppress your neighbour or rob him. The wages of him who is hired is not to remain with you all night until morning.

Lev 19:14 ‘Do not curse the deaf or put a stumbling-block before the blind, but fear your Elohim. I am יהוה.

Lev 19:15 ‘Do no unrighteousness in right-ruling. Do not be partial to the poor or favour the face of the great, but rightly rule your neighbour in righteousness.