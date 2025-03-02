03-02-2025 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 “TEACH Them” To Be SET APART Part 45: Your WHOLE Duty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch
Lev 19:12 ‘And do not swear falsely by My Name and so profane the Name of your Elohim. I am יהוה.
Lev 19:13 ‘Do not oppress your neighbour or rob him. The wages of him who is hired is not to remain with you all night until morning.
Lev 19:14 ‘Do not curse the deaf or put a stumbling-block before the blind, but fear your Elohim. I am יהוה.
Lev 19:15 ‘Do no unrighteousness in right-ruling. Do not be partial to the poor or favour the face of the great, but rightly rule your neighbour in righteousness.