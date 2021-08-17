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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 4) The Genocide Started on Paper by Changing Our Status - Justice Anna Webinar
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41 views • August 17, 2021
They killed your former identity on paper by changing your status from people to persons, Human, and trans-human. The people in-charge of of those criminal incorporation will be held as criminals under the Public Law. There will be no bankruptcy option as safe exit for those criminals. We believe there might be multiple bodies of Bill Gates too. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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